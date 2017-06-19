Loaded guns, heroin seized in separate Newark arrests, cops say
Detectives received a report of a person with a gun on the 500 block of Clinton Avenue around 10:25 p.m. and stopped a man matching a description in the area, according to city Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose. Police found the man, Hakeem O. White, 30, had a loaded .22 caliber handgun, 69 Oxycodone pills, four vials of crack cocaine and about $853, Ambrose said in a statement.
