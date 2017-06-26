Lakewood rabbi, 8 others arrested in ...

Lakewood rabbi, 8 others arrested in welfare fraud raids

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and the FBI conducted a raid on four locations in Lakewood, resulting in the arrest of at least eight people - including a rabbi. The FBI's Newark office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that Rabbi Zalmen Sorotzkin of the synagogue Congregation Lutzk was arrested at his home early Monday along with his wife, Tzipporah Sorotzkin, on fraud charges involving public assistance funds.

