Kushner lawyer seasoned in navigating Washington scandals

In this April 22, 2015, file photo, Abbe Lowell, left, attorney for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, walks out of Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Court with Menendez' press secretary Steve Sandberg following a pretrial hearing for the senator in Newark, N.J. Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, has picked Lowell to represent him in Russia-related investigations before Congress and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Kushner has not been accused of wrongdoing, and there's no indication he's at risk of being charged.

