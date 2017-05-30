Jury selection starts Tuesday in home invasion trial

A judge has granted the state's motion to rescind a severed trial between a Newark man who has claimed to be a sovereign citizen and his two codefendants involved in the 2013 home invasion in Green Township, setting the stage to begin jury selection in the trial on Tuesday. In state Superior Court on Thursday, Judge William J. McGovern III rendered his approval of the state's motion after Assistant Prosecutor Seana Pappas said a report indicated Donte Crumidy is competent to stand trial, noting specifically that the evaluation states his actions are the result of "feigning or malingering illness or fitness," or in lay terms, she said, "faking it."

