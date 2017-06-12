Jurors hit with surprise when they cash federal court checks
Hundreds of checks sent out by the U.S. District Court in New Jersey in recent weeks bounced, saddling many with bank fees. Officials blamed the problem on defective check stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|6 hr
|Red Crosse
|21
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC