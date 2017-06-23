It Is Easy Being Green
If you are of a certain age, you might recall the song "It's Not Easy Being Green" sung by everyone's favorite frog, Kermit. But in Verona it IS easy to be green and being green is what it's all about! Every week we have the opportunity to recycle commingled items or mixed paper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Verona NJ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC