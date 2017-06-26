Investigators on scene of homicide in Newark home
The body was found in a home on the 400 block of Avon Avenue, and pronounced dead at about 5:30 p.m. at the scene, Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly confirmed Monday. "I can confirm that we are investigating a homicide," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|True That
|20,946
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC