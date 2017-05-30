In Newark, Trump's SBA advisor stands behind withdrawal from Paris accords
NEWARK-- The head of the Small Business Administration applauded the President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord during the first leg of a nationwide tour on Friday that began with a visit to a family-owned chemical manufacturer in Newark. "We're reducing our carbon footprint and have been doing that... I'm certainly on board and want to be continually supportive as moves forward to say there are parts of we may need to renegotiate or take a look at again," Linda McMahon said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC