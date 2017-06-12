ICE arrests 113 criminal foreign nationals in week-long NJ sweep
The Newark, N.J. field office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrests of 113 "criminal targets" this week. In a press release , ICE said most of the individuals targeted in the Garden State operation had previous criminal records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC