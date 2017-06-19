How accused Roselle murder-suicide killer got out of jail

NEWARK -- As a Roselle man later accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in a murder-suicide faced charges he had assaulted her at gunpoint, a judge ruled there was not enough evidence to detain him without bail before trial. "I will also note defendant's cooperation with the police in the investigation, as well as no evidence of injuries to the victim indicated in the aforementioned report," Judge Alfonse J. Cifelli said April 13 as Dominick Richards appeared in court.

