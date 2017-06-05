Homicide suspect kills himself as pol...

Homicide suspect kills himself as police arrive to arrest him, cops say

3 hrs ago

BLOOMFIELD -- A suspect wanted for a Newark homicide fatally shot himself at a Bloomfield home as authorities went to arrest him Friday afternoon, an official said. Essex County Prosecutor's Office investigators went to an Andrew Court home where the suspect was staying with other people, according to Bloomfield Police Director Samuel DeMaio.

