High school senior killed by truck while returning from prom, officials say

NEWARK -- A 17-year-old high school senior died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer as he returned home from his prom late Thursday in Newark, officials said. Christopher Gibbs, who attended the city's Barringer high school, was crossing McCarter Highway, near 4th Avenue, when he was hit by the truck around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a joint statement.

