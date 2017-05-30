High school senior killed by truck wh...

High school senior killed by truck while returning from prom, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

NEWARK -- A 17-year-old high school senior died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer as he returned home from his prom late Thursday in Newark, officials said. Christopher Gibbs, who attended the city's Barringer high school, was crossing McCarter Highway, near 4th Avenue, when he was hit by the truck around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a joint statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
South Orange Photo with Ryan refused May 26 Anonymous 3
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 19 South Knox Hombre 173
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,290 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC