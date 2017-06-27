Has St. Anthony's School been sold?
That transaction could signal the prelude for an eventual consolidation or merger of the Catholic parishes based at Holy Cross Church in Harrison and St. Anthony's in East Newark. Girone's replacement, the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|21 hr
|ItsME
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC