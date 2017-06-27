Gun buybacks in NJ: Looking to make some extra cash this summer?
As part of a multi-pronged approach to make the Garden State safer, law enforcement officials have announced a special two-day, three-location gun buy-back program, set for the end of next month. According to New Jersey State Attorney General Chris Porrino, the gun buyback event will be held on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, at churches in Camden, Trenton and Newark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC