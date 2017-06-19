Going on Fox News cost me my job, professor claims | Carter
Essex County College suspended Lisa Durden, an adjunct professor and political commentator, after she appeared on the Tucker Carlson show on Fox News. Essex County College suspended Lisa Durden, an adjunct professor and political commentator, after she appeared on the Tucker Carlson show on Fox News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|4 hr
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|7 hr
|Christine
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC