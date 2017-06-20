Gary Owen, Deon Cole and Tiffany Haddish, Now On Sale at bergenPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents an evening of outrageous, contemporary stand-up with some of the funniest new performers on the scene: BET star Gary Owen , Deon Cole , Talent and Smokey Suarez . Actor and stand-up sensation Gary Owen 's first big break came in 1997 on BET's popular -up showcase, Comic View.

