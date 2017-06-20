Gary Owen, Deon Cole and Tiffany Hadd...

Gary Owen, Deon Cole and Tiffany Haddish, Now On Sale at bergenPAC

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents an evening of outrageous, contemporary stand-up with some of the funniest new performers on the scene: BET star Gary Owen , Deon Cole , Talent and Smokey Suarez . Actor and stand-up sensation Gary Owen 's first big break came in 1997 on BET's popular -up showcase, Comic View.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards... 15 hr BJ Fan 1
Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06) 20 hr Daisy 62
News Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07) Tue Christine 10
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 18 Red Crosse 21
News New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr... Jun 7 pugs 1
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,757 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC