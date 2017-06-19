'Gangs, not gun violence' led to violent deaths of 3 Newark boys, Dennis says

A perfect example is a headline I saw today in a NJ.com newspaper story from a few months back that was reposted in a local magazine - "NJ Mother Loses 3 Sons to Gun Violence" - giving the impression that the guns caused these three young men, all under the age of 21 by the way, to lose their lives. First, let me say that the pain this poor woman is experiencing is unimaginable and my heart bleeds for her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.