From behind bars: N.J. corrections of...

From behind bars: N.J. corrections officers accused of crimes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

At least 20 New Jersey corrections officers have faced a myriad of charges - from sexual assaults to trying to smuggle drugs and contraband to incidents outside the workplace - in the past few years. Some of the accusations have led to firings while others have led to convictions and prison time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
South Orange Photo with Ryan refused May 26 Anonymous 3
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 19 South Knox Hombre 173
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC