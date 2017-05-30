From behind bars: N.J. corrections officers accused of crimes
At least 20 New Jersey corrections officers have faced a myriad of charges - from sexual assaults to trying to smuggle drugs and contraband to incidents outside the workplace - in the past few years. Some of the accusations have led to firings while others have led to convictions and prison time.
