Former Paramus Catholic football player killed

A former Paramus Catholic High School football player and another man were killed in East Orange early Friday, officials said. Dyshawn Simpkins was found with gunshot wounds and unresponsive inside a vehicle on the 100 block of Hollywood Street just before 12:30 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

