Fire truck involved in wreck while heading to Newark blaze

NEWARK -- There were no immediate reports of any serious injuries after a Newark Fire Division rescue truck collided with a car while responding to a blaze in the city's North Ward Saturday, officials said. Newark's Rescue 1 truck was heading to a fire on Mount Prospect Avenue, near Montclair Avenue, when it crashed at Orange Street and Clinton Avenue, according to city Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose, who said the incident was under investigation.

