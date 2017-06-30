Feds will now target relatives who sm...

Feds will now target relatives who smuggled in children

The Trump administration said Friday it will begin arresting parents and other relatives who hire smugglers to bring their children into the U.S., a move that sent a shudder through immigrant communities nationwide. The new "surge initiative" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement marks the latest get-tough approach to immigration by the federal government since President Donald Trump took office.

