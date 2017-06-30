Feds will now target relatives who smuggled in children
The Trump administration said Friday it will begin arresting parents and other relatives who hire smugglers to bring their children into the U.S., a move that sent a shudder through immigrant communities nationwide. The new "surge initiative" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement marks the latest get-tough approach to immigration by the federal government since President Donald Trump took office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Walters Engineer PLEASE HELP!
|Jun 28
|ItsME
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Jun 20
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC