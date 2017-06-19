Feds seize 33 pounds of cocaine bound for N.J., arrest 5 men

NEWARK -- Five men were arraigned on drug distribution charges Wednesday in Newark federal court after they were arrested in California with 33 pounds of cocaine that was headed for New Jersey, prosecutors said. Froylan Gil Palomares, 39, Javier Armando Cortes Quintal, 48, both Mexican nationals, Efrain Cardenas Alcaras, 39, of Sunnyside, Washington, Sergio Kevin Calvio Ayala, 28, of Fontana, California, and Luis Tomas Alba Urena, 53, of Prospect Park -- were indicted on drug conspiracy-related offenses, according to U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.