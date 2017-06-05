Ex-prof convicted of assaulting disabled man gets new trial
In this Jan. 15, 2016 file photo, Rutgers University professor Anna Stubblefield is led in to Superior Court for her sentencing in Newark, N.J. A New Jersey appeals court has overturned the conviction of Stubblefield who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a disabled man she said consented to the relationship by communicating on a keyboard. The court also ruled Friday, June 9, 2017 that Stubblefield should get a new trial with a new judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC