Elias Boudinot-signed note offered in...

Elias Boudinot-signed note offered in June 16 - "17 Early American auction

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Coin World

Elias Boudinot put his signature on this four-pence note five years before President George Washington appointed him as the third director of the United States Mint. A four-pence currency note from 1790 signed by Elias Boudinot before his appointment as the third director of the United States Mint is among the highlights of Early American History Auctions ' 269-lot sale June 16 and 17. Among the other highlights are one of as many as five extant examples of a John Gault, Ribbed Frame 24-cent encased postage stamp and a circa 1783 doubled-headed George Washington cent token.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
South Orange Photo with Ryan refused May 26 Anonymous 3
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 19 South Knox Hombre 173
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,493,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC