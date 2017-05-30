Elias Boudinot-signed note offered in June 16 - "17 Early American auction
Elias Boudinot put his signature on this four-pence note five years before President George Washington appointed him as the third director of the United States Mint. A four-pence currency note from 1790 signed by Elias Boudinot before his appointment as the third director of the United States Mint is among the highlights of Early American History Auctions ' 269-lot sale June 16 and 17. Among the other highlights are one of as many as five extant examples of a John Gault, Ribbed Frame 24-cent encased postage stamp and a circa 1783 doubled-headed George Washington cent token.
