Electric shock drowning killed NJ 11-year-old - and it's 100% avoidable, group says
A family this week is mourning the sudden death of a Newark girl, electrocuted in the water of a Jersey Shore lagoon. But safety experts say electrocution is a common cause of death in the summertime, and entirely preventable.
