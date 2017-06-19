El Al Barred From Asking Women To Swi...

El Al Barred From Asking Women To Switch Seats For Ultra-Orthodox

El Al airlines cannot ask women to move seats to accommodate a man who does not want to sit next to a person of the opposite gender, a Jerusalem court found in response to a lawsuit filed by a Holocaust survivor in her 80s. In a decision handed down on Wednesday, Jerusalem Magistrate's Court Judge Dana Cohen-Lekah said that the airline's policy of asking a woman to give up her seat at the request of a haredi Orthodox man is "a direct transgression of the law preventing discrimination."

