El Al Barred From Asking Women To Switch Seats For Ultra-Orthodox
El Al airlines cannot ask women to move seats to accommodate a man who does not want to sit next to a person of the opposite gender, a Jerusalem court found in response to a lawsuit filed by a Holocaust survivor in her 80s. In a decision handed down on Wednesday, Jerusalem Magistrate's Court Judge Dana Cohen-Lekah said that the airline's policy of asking a woman to give up her seat at the request of a haredi Orthodox man is "a direct transgression of the law preventing discrimination."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Tue
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|Christine
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC