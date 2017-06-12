Duo charged after detectives find 169 heroin packets, crack cocaine, sheriff says
NEWARK -- A surveillance operation in Newark's South Ward led Essex County Sheriff's detectives to arrest two people and seize heroin along with crack cocaine, officials said Friday. Narcotics investigators were watching the area around Ross Street and Evergreen Avenue Thursday afternoon in response to complaints from residents about drug dealing in the neighborhood, according to Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
