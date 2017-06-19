Drunken driver found eating cake with flat tire at airport, cops say
NEWARK -- A woman was arrested Saturday on drunken driving charges after she rolled into Newark airport on a flat tire and was found eating cake in her car, Port Authority police said. Dehabah R. Sylvester, 31, of Bloomfield, was arrested on charges of DWI and reckless driving after officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a wreck at Brewster Road and Aris Drive, police said.
