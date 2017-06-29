Drunk driver arrested at Holland Tunnel was nearly 3 times over legal limit: cops
JERSEY CITY - An Essex County woman was arrested at the Holland Tunnel Tuesday night after having a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit to drive, authorities said. Brenna Sermoneta, 41, of Newark was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and was issued multiple traffic summonses, Port Authority spokesman Joe Pentangelo said.
