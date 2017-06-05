Crumidy yells 'I object' 120 times in court Monday

Donte Crumidy, the Newark man who has refused to recognize the jurisdiction of the court and whose trial is set to kick off today with jury selection, was placed on record by a judge engaging in a pattern of obstruction to the court on Monday after yelling nearly 150 comments throughout a nearly 10-minute hearing. Crumidy, one of three men still facing charges from the 2013 home invasion of a Green Township home, yelled "For the record, I object" at least 120 times in addition to dozens of other comments, including asking the judge for his nationality, during a hearing requested by the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.