Crackdown brings arrest of same man for illegal dumping within a week, officials say

NEWARK -- A law enforcement unit recently formed to target illegal dumping arrested the same truck driver within a week for discarding debris on a city street, officials said Saturday. Members of the city's Illegal Dumping Task Force went to the 200 block of Fabyan Place Thursday afternoon to investigate a report of debris dumped there, according to Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

