Could under-the-radar Menendez trial give GOP a shot at Senate seat?...
U.S. Senator Bob Menendez arrives to the Federal court in Newark, New Jersey April 2, 2015. Lost amid the headlines on the Trump-Russia drama -- but just a few-hour drive from Washington up I-95 -- is another story of political intrigue that could have national implications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|bill
|20,937
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 8
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC