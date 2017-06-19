Cops seek attackers after 2 shot in East Orange
EAST ORANGE -- A shooting Tuesday afternoon at an auto parts store parking lot in East Orange left two people wounded, a city official said. The victims, identified only as males, were listed in stable condition at University Hospital in Newark, according to city spokeswoman Connie Jackson.
