Charged with DWI in Davis Ave. hit-run

A 43-year-old town man is facing numerous charges - including DWI, assault by auto and theft of a motor vehicle - after he allegedly ran down a pedestrian and left her lying in the middle of Davis Ave. The accident report came into the KPD at 1:20 a.m., May 29. Officers Chris Manolis, David Bush and Jonathan Dowie responded to the 100 block of Davis, where they found a 53-year-old Kearny woman in the street, bleeding heavily from a gash in her forehead, police said. Kearny EMS and MONOC ALS were both called to the scene, and the victim was transported to University Medical Center, Newark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.