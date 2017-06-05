Candidates, it's time to get serious | Editorial
One ground rule: The bumper-sticker rhetoric -- She's with Christie and Trump, He's with Corzine and Goldman - is facile and impertinent, given the monumental challenges and limited resources facing our state. New Jersey has serious problems, and Republican Kim Guadagno and Democrat Phil Murphy must have serious discussions.
