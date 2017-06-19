Bon Jovi honored for putting 'his money where his mouth is'
WASHINGTON -- Musician Jon Bon Jovi , the Sayreville native who has used his fame and wealth to help needy communities in his home state, has received the broadcasting industry's highest public service honor. Bon Jovi on Tuesday night received the annual Service to America Leadership Award from the education foundation of the National Association of Broadcasters , the Washington-based trade association representing the nation's radio and television stations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|18 hr
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|23 hr
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Christine
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC