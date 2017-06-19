Bon Jovi honored for putting 'his money where his mouth is'

WASHINGTON -- Musician Jon Bon Jovi , the Sayreville native who has used his fame and wealth to help needy communities in his home state, has received the broadcasting industry's highest public service honor. Bon Jovi on Tuesday night received the annual Service to America Leadership Award from the education foundation of the National Association of Broadcasters , the Washington-based trade association representing the nation's radio and television stations.

