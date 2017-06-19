Bikers hit the road for charity, Ital...

Bikers hit the road for charity, Italian food

14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Hundreds of motorcycles roared out of the parking lot of Rockaway Townsquare Mall on Wednesday night as the 30th annual Gooch's Garlic Run took to the highway. The ride is sponsored every year by the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, New Jersey Chapter IX to raise money for local children with physical and life-threatening illnesses.

