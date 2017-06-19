Bikers hit the road for charity, Italian food
Hundreds of motorcycles roared out of the parking lot of Rockaway Townsquare Mall on Wednesday night as the 30th annual Gooch's Garlic Run took to the highway. The ride is sponsored every year by the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, New Jersey Chapter IX to raise money for local children with physical and life-threatening illnesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bon Jovi was surprise guest at Jefferson Awards...
|Tue
|BJ Fan
|1
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Tue
|Daisy
|62
|Maulaine Noel-Jeune, 37, Roselle (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Christine
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 18
|Red Crosse
|21
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Jun 7
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC