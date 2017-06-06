Beres Hammond Announces Take Time to Love Tour with Marcia Griffiths

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents an evening with Beres Hammond and Marcia Griffiths. One night of romantic, feel-good reggae with three of the music's hottest acts: Grammy nominee Beres Hammond , known for his distinctive brand of "lover's rock"; Jamaican love song specialist Marcia Griffiths; and the 10-time Grammy-nominated "reggae fusion" ensemble, Third World.

