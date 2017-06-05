Before Silicon Valley, New Jersey Reigned As Nation's Center Of Innovation
But, in fact, New Jersey has a history to brag about. Thomas Edison invented the light bulb, the phonograph and the movie camera there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|1 hr
|Bill Dunning
|3
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC