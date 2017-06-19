Barringer Academy honors life of fall...

Barringer Academy honors life of fallen class president at graduation

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Parents and friends of this year's class lined the outdoor bleachers at Newark Schools Stadium, buying shinny silver balloons with messages of congratulations on their way in. The only thing missing from this night of pomp and circumstance was the president of the graduating class, Christopher Gibbs, 17, who was struck and killed by a truck near his Newark home on prom night.

