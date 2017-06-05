Bamboozled: United Airlines and another unhappy customer
United Airlines has been the target of increased customer complaints -- or, at least increased media coverage -- since a video of a man being dragged off a plane went viral in April. Then a United passenger said a scorpion fell from an overhead bin and stung him, a New Jersey woman said United kept giving a visibly drunk passenger more alcohol after the woman complained she was sexually harassed and a giant rabbit died while in flight on a United plane.
