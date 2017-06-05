Authorities probe man's death at Newa...

Authorities probe man's death at Newark senior building

20 hrs ago

NEWARK -- Authorities are looking into the death of a man who fell from his balcony at a senior apartment building in Newark on Sunday. Police said Newark Police officers responded to the scene on Summit Street on Sunday afternoon, when witnesses said the man fell from the 12th floor balcony of his apartment at 9 Summit St. Following an initial probe, police said the case was turned over to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which handles homicide investigations.

