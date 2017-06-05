Authorities investigate police shooti...

Authorities investigate police shooting in Harrison

13 hrs ago

HARRISON -- A police officer was injured early Tuesday morning when he was struck by a fleeing car during an apparent traffic stop, according to published reports. The officer opened fire on the vehicle near Seventh and Jersey Streets sometime around 4 a.m. That officer was brought to a Newark hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, WABC reported.

