Authorities ID man fatally struck while riding a bicycle
Stroughn, of Newark, was riding his bicycle in the 200 block of Rose Street around 3:30 p.m. when he was fatally struck by a car in the city's Central Ward , Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly said Friday. The car that hit Stroughn fled from the scene.
