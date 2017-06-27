Authorities charge man with murder af...

Authorities charge man with murder after body of relative found at home

NEWARK -- A man was charged with the murder of his relative, who was found dead at a Newark home Monday after concerned family members called police, officials said. City officers responded to the residence on the 400 block of Avon Avenue, where they discovered the body of Javon Johnson, 29, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a statement.

