Airline Passengers Spot Massive Fuel Leak From Wing Before Takeoff
In other flying is awful news, this is a video captured by Rachel Pas of the massive fuel leak she noticed during taxing but before takeoff on her United flight from Newark, New Jersey to Venice, Italy. Rachel says apparently only her and her husband noticed the leak , and after she notified the on-board crew the flight was cancelled.
