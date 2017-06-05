A spectacular display of waterfront firefighting capacity
NEWARK -- In a spectacular display of firefighting capacity along a shore lined with tank farms, refineries and chemical plants, a team of firefighters on land and sea produced a flow of water on Thursday that officials said could fill seven swimming pools per minute, or, more critically, dowse an inferno triggered by a terror attack. The display was actually a training operation by the New Jersey Urban Area Security Initiative Neptune Task Force, a consortium of more than a dozen firefighting agencies and organizations in and around the New York Harbor region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Thu
|Red Crosse
|16
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|Wed
|pugs
|1
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC