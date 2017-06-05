A spectacular display of waterfront f...

A spectacular display of waterfront firefighting capacity

21 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- In a spectacular display of firefighting capacity along a shore lined with tank farms, refineries and chemical plants, a team of firefighters on land and sea produced a flow of water on Thursday that officials said could fill seven swimming pools per minute, or, more critically, dowse an inferno triggered by a terror attack. The display was actually a training operation by the New Jersey Urban Area Security Initiative Neptune Task Force, a consortium of more than a dozen firefighting agencies and organizations in and around the New York Harbor region.

