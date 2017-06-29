A singer for all seasons

A singer for all seasons

The irony of leading a group of tough New Jersey teens to the top of the charts singing in pristine falsetto voices is not lost on Frankie Valli. The 83-year-old's golden pipes may not be what they were in the 1960s when his group The Four Seasons made music history with hits like "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man" and "Rag Doll," but his trademark voice surrounded by his Las Vegashoned revue still manages to conjure up a full-borne Spectoresque sound and the nostalgic tones of a bygone era.

