8 hurt when NJ Transit bus slams bus ...

8 hurt when NJ Transit bus slams bus shelter in Newark

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Eight people were hurt and one of Newark's busiest intersections was shut down during Monday morning's rush hour when an NJ Transit bus ran into a bus shelter, causing it collapse, officials said. Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said five women who were waiting at the shelter were injured, as well as the bus driver and two male passengers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D... May 28 PUGS 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
South Orange Photo with Ryan refused May 26 Anonymous 3
News Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N.... May 26 pugs 1
News New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm... May 20 spytheweb 5
News Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C... May 19 South Knox Hombre 173
News Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years May 18 Congratulations 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,552,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC