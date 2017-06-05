8 hurt when NJ Transit bus slams bus shelter in Newark
NEWARK -- Eight people were hurt and one of Newark's busiest intersections was shut down during Monday morning's rush hour when an NJ Transit bus ran into a bus shelter, causing it collapse, officials said. Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said five women who were waiting at the shelter were injured, as well as the bus driver and two male passengers.
