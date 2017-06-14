14 volunteers to join Newark's new auxiliary police force
NEWARK -- The city officially instituted a new auxiliary police program that will train volunteers to help control crowds, direct traffic and safeguard government buildings. The City Council on Wednesday approved the program, weeks before the first group of 14 volunteers graduate from the auxiliary program at the Essex County Police Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. 8th graders reportedly snub Paul Ryan at D...
|May 28
|PUGS
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|South Orange Photo with Ryan refused
|May 26
|Anonymous
|3
|Fights, arrests after 300 youths converge on N....
|May 26
|pugs
|1
|New Jersey cardinal blasts GOP for ignoring imm...
|May 20
|spytheweb
|5
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|May 19
|South Knox Hombre
|173
|Supermarket chain celebrates 90 years
|May 18
|Congratulations
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC